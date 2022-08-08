JEE (Main) 2022 Results: 24 students score 100 percentile; Telangana, AP highest

As many as 24 students, including two girls, have scored 100 percentiles in the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) exams this year, results of which were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday.

The number of students scoring 100 percentiles decreased in comparison to last year when a record 44 students scored cent percent.

Officials cited an increase in the number of sessions for the exams last year from two to four in view of Covid-19 pandemic as the reason behind a greater number of students scoring 100 NTA score.

Last year, for the first time, the JEE (Mains) was conducted four times in a year in order to offer more opportunities to students and to give them more chances to improve. The agency shifted back to the two sessions this year which were conducted in June and July.

According to the NTA, out of the 24 candidates who scored 100 percentile, five each are from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, four from Rajasthan, two from Uttar Pradesh, and one each from Maharashtra, Haryana, Assam, Bihar, Karnataka, Punjab, Kerala and Jharkhand.

No student from Delhi has scored a 100 percentile this year.

Two female candidates, Polisetty Karthikeya from Andhra Pradesh and Navya from Rajasthan, have received a 100 NTA score.

Of these 24 candidates who scored 100 percentiles, four are from Other Backward Classes-Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) category, and two are from Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category.

No candidate from SC, ST and PWD categories have scored a 100 percentile this year.

The JEE (Main) this year witnessed a decrease in overall registration.

Last year, 1,048,012 students had registered for the exams, of which 9,39,008 had appeared.

This year, the number of registrations came down to 1,02, 6799 and of these 9,05,590 candidates appeared in the exams.

A total of 6,48,555 male and 2,57,031 female candidates appeared in the exams this year.

Last year, 6,58,939 male and 2,80,067 female candidates appeared in the exams. Number of transgender persons appearing this year JEE (Main) increased from two to four this year.

Meanwhile, the NTA has withheld the results of five candidates on account of using ‘unfair means’.

The JEE (Main) is conducted for admissions to various engineering courses including the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology and other centrally funded technical colleges.

Besides, it is also an eligibility criterion for the JEE (Advanced) exams for admissions to the Indian Institutes of Technologies (IITs).

Registration process for the JEE (Advanced), which will be conducted on August 28, started on Monday. Candidates who will meet the NTA’s cut-off for JEE (Advanced), can only appear in the exam.

The JEE (Main) exam was conducted at 622 examination centres in 440 cities, including 17 outside India. For the first time, centres were set up in Vienna, Moscow, Port Louis, and Bangkok.

