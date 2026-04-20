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JEE Mains 2026 Result LIVE: NTA JEE Session 2 results releasing today at jeemain.nta.nic.in, here's how to check

By Papri Chanda
Apr 20, 2026 07:59:36 am IST

JEE Mains 2026 Result LIVE: Session 2 NTA JEE results releasing today at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.

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JEE Mains 2026 Result LIVE: NTA JEE Session 2 results releasing today at jeemain.nta.nic.in, here's how to check(AI-generated image)

JEE Mains 2026 Result LIVE: National Testing Agency, NTA will release JEE Mains Result 2026 for Session 2 on April 20, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) Session 2 can check the results on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The results for Paper 1 (B.E/B.Tech) will be announced today. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 20 Apr 2026 07:59:36 am

    JEE Mains 2026 Result LIVE: Exam dates

    JEE Mains 2026 Result LIVE: The JEE Mains Session 2 exam was held on April 2, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8, 2026 in computer-based test mode.

  • Mon, 20 Apr 2026 07:56:25 am

    JEE Mains 2026 Result LIVE: Where to check results?

    JEE Mains 2026 Result LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) Session 2 can check the results on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The results for Paper 1 (B.E/B.Tech) will be announced today.

  • Mon, 20 Apr 2026 07:53:22 am

    JEE Mains 2026 Result LIVE: Date and time

    JEE Mains 2026 Result Date: April 20

    JEE Mains 2026 Result Time: Unknown

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