JEE Mains 2026 Result LIVE: NTA JEE Session 2 results releasing today at jeemain.nta.nic.in, here's how to check

JEE Mains 2026 Result LIVE: National Testing Agency, NTA will release JEE Mains Result 2026 for Session 2 on April 20, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) Session 2 can check the results on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The results for Paper 1 (B.E/B.Tech) will be announced today. ...Read More

The JEE Mains Session 2 exam was held on April 2, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8, 2026 in computer-based test mode. The examination was held at approximately 566 centres located in 304 cities across India and 14 cities abroad, with around 11.23 lakh candidates appearing.

For Paper I approximately 11.06 lakh candidates registered and 54,953 candidates appeared for Paper 2.

The provisional answer key was released on April 11 and the objection window was closed on April 13, 2026. The payment for the processing fee may be made through, Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA JEE.