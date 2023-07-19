The united alliance of the opposition parties which is now known as INDIA - Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance will have the slogan 'Jeetega Bharat (India will win)' which will have its regional translations, news agency PTI reported citing sources. After the new name was coined, Rahul Gandhi in his tweet dropped hints of the new slogan as he wrote, “Bharat judega, INDIA jitega.”

Opposition's INDIA embraces Bharat in 'Jeetega...' slogan for 2024 alliance(Shrikant Singh)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The two-day meeting of the 26 opposition parties, including Congress, Trinamool, AAP, DMK, Sharad Pawar's NCP, CPM etc., held in Bengaluru came up with a new name for the alliance, which effectively replaces 2004's UPA – United Progressive Alliance. There was almost an hour-long discussion over the new name and the opposition leader came to a consensus with Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance after debating whether the D in INDIA should stand for ‘Democracy’ or ‘developmental’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After 'developmental' was finalised and the new name was announced, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Bharat and India are different concepts. Walking the talk, Himanta became the first BJP leader to replace India in his Twitter bio with Bharat.

What is the INDIA versus Bharat debate?

The debate was stoked by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who said India is more of a British culture while Bharat belongs to the Sanatani tradition. Countering the opposition's INDIA, Himanta espoused Bharat as he wrote, "Our civilisational conflict is pivoted around India and Bharat. The British named our country as India. We must strive to free ourselves from colonial legacies. Our forefathers fought for Bharat, and we will continue to work for Bharat. BJP for BHARAT

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON