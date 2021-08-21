Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / JeM terrorists, who killed BJP leader, gunned down in J&K's Tral
india news

JeM terrorists, who killed BJP leader, gunned down in J&K's Tral

The Jaish terrorists were gunned down after an encounter started in the upper reaches of a forested area in Tral in Awantipora, officials said earlier in the day.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 21, 2021 11:56 AM IST
J-K police said a search operation is on in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral area. (File Photo)

Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist Wakeel Shah, who killed a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in June, was among three operatives gunned down by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral area, a senior police official said on Saturday. Rakesh Pandita, a municipal councillor of Tral in Pulwama district and BJP leader, was killed by terrorists on June 2. Pandita was visiting a friend, Mushtaq Ahmad, when three terrorists opened fire at them.

Shah and two other JeM terrorists were killed in the encounter by security forces, which started in the upper reaches of a forested area of Nagbaeran in Tral in Awantipora of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said earlier in the day.

RELATED STORIES

Also watch | Jaish terrorists, who killed BJP leader, gunned down in encounter in J&K's Tral

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area in the south Kashmir district after they received inputs about the presence of the JeM terrorists there, the officials said.

Also read | Kashmir BJP leader Rakesh Pandita shot dead by terrorists in Pulwama’s Tral

They said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the security forces, who retaliated. "In the ensuing gunfight, three terrorists affiliated with JeM outfit were killed," an official said.

This was the second encounter in the Pulwama district in as many days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Tamil Nadu extends Covid-19 curbs till September 6, but gives fresh relaxations

Two female ITBP constables wanted to be posted in Afghanistan, court 'amazed'

One Army jawan dies while training under 'severe' weather near Pathankot

Parliamentary panel visits India-Pak border in Jammu
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP