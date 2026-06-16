...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Jewar to Navi Mumbai flight begins; flyers cheer shorter, cheaper travel

Tuesday’s Akasa Air’s flight was the first direct air link between NIA and the Navi Mumbai International Airport, which started operations in December 2025

Published on: Jun 16, 2026 10:41 pm IST
By Neha LM Tripathi, Jewar
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Sarita Parmar, who works in Navi Mumbai, had to take a 1,300-km train journey whenever she travelled to western Uttar Pradesh to visit her family in Mathura. On Tuesday, she was among the 185 passengers who boarded Akasa Air’s inaugural flight connecting India’s two greenfield airports—Noida International Airport (NIA) and Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).

An official said the response to the flight bookings was better than anticipated. (X/AkasaAir/Representative Image)

“Taking a flight from Noida would save much of my time and also make me land closer to home in Navi Mumbai,” she told HT on board the near-housefull flight.

Tuesday’s flight was the first direct air link between NIA and the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), which started operations in December 2025. “The route is expected to cater to business and leisure travellers from the National Capital Region (NCR) and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR),” an airline official said.

The official said the response to the flight bookings was better than anticipated.

Dr Rupali Srivastava, who teaches at the Gautam Buddha University, said she was travelling to her sister’s place with her children for the summer break. “It took me only 30 minutes to reach Noida airport, compared to at least 100 minutes earlier when I travelled to Delhi airport,” she said, adding that the compact terminal required significantly less walking.

Kapil Kaul, chief executive officer and director of aviation advisory firm CAPA India, said the airport’s catchment area accounts for 10-12 million passengers and nearly 40% of the cargo traffic in the NCR region.

“Noida and Navi Mumbai airports will emerge as new growth centres for aviation. We expect significant traffic between the two airports, which will continue to grow. The initial focus will be on domestic operations, followed by regional and international services,” he said.

According to aviation industry experts, the route has the potential to become an important corridor connecting the NCR and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, both of which generate substantial passenger traffic.

“Noida airport will structurally transform the economics of the NCR and help build infrastructure aligned with aviation growth,” Kaul added.

A former airline executive, who spoke on condition of anonymity, cautioned that connectivity remained a key challenge.

“Authorities now need to focus on improving access to the airport through not just roads but also metro connectivity. I believe the airport’s future growth will largely depend on its landside connectivity,” the executive said, adding that passengers would not be willing to tolerate inadequate connectivity for long.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neha LM Tripathi

Neha LM Tripathi is a Special Correspondent with the National Political Bureau of Hindustan Times. She covers the aviation and railways ministries, and also writes on travel trends. Her work spans national developments, with a focus on policy, people, and the evolving travel landscape. She has 13 years of experience. Before moving to Delhi, she was based in Mumbai, where she began her journey as a journalist. Outside the newsroom, Neha enjoys trekking and travelling.

Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Jewar to Navi Mumbai flight begins; flyers cheer shorter, cheaper travel
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.