Search
Tuesday, Jul 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

Jewellery shop owner shot dead during robbery attempt in Surat; one of four accused arrested

ANI |
Published on: Jul 08, 2025 09:31 AM IST

One of the four accused was caught by locals and handed over to the police, while the other three are still on the run.

A jewellery shop owner was killed and another person injured during an attempted armed robbery at a showroom in Surat's Sachin area on Monday night, police officials said.

Four armed men entered the shop and threatened those inside at gunpoint before trying to loot the jewellery. (Representative image/PTI)
Four armed men entered the shop and threatened those inside at gunpoint before trying to loot the jewellery. (Representative image/PTI)

According to officials, one of the four accused was caught by locals and handed over to the police, while the other three are still on the run.

ACP Surat NP Gohil said the incident took place at around 8:40 PM at Shri Nathji Jewellers. Four armed men entered the shop and threatened those inside at gunpoint before trying to loot the jewellery.

As they tried to flee, Ashish Bhai, one of the shop owner, attempted to stop them, at which point the robbers opened fire on him and he sustained two bullets, subsequently he was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead, said the police official.

The robbers also fired on a crowd that gathered outside the shop in an attempt to stop them. One person, identified as Nazim Sheikh, sustained bullet injuries and is currently undergoing treatment.

In a dramatic turn of events, locals caught one of the robbers during the chaos. He has been identified as Deepak Paswan, who was subsequently beaten by the crowd before being handed over to the police, added the police official.

Police have launched a manhunt for the three absconding accused. Multiple teams from the Surat Crime Branch, Special Operations Group, and local police stations have been deployed to trace their whereabouts.

Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and collecting forensic evidence to aid the investigation. Police have assured that the remaining culprits will be apprehended soon.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Jewellery shop owner shot dead during robbery attempt in Surat; one of four accused arrested
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On