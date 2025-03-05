Jharkhand: 3 CRPF Jawans injured in IED blast during anti-Naxal operation

Three CRPF jawans, including one assistant commandant, were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Chaibasa on Wednesday. Three CRPF jawans were wounded in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion in Chaibasa, including one assistant commandant. (ANI/representative )

"Three CRPF jawans injured in an IED blast in Chaibasa. Injured Jawans are being airlifted to Ranchi for medical treatment. More details awaited," SP Chaibasa said.

During an anti-naxal operation, the incident took place when a search was being conducted in the early morning.

Earlier in January, an encounter took place between security forces, including the Jharkhand Police and the 209 CoBRA battalion, and naxals in Chaibasa, West Singhbhum district.

According to Police reports, two INSAS rifles were recovered from the site. (ANI)