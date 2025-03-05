Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jharkhand: 3 CRPF Jawans injured in IED blast during anti-Naxal operation

ANI |
Mar 05, 2025 07:27 PM IST

An IED blast in Chaibasa injured three CRPF jawans during a search operation. The injured personnel are being transported to Ranchi for medical care.

Three CRPF jawans, including one assistant commandant, were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Chaibasa on Wednesday.

Three CRPF jawans were wounded in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion in Chaibasa, including one assistant commandant. (ANI/representative )
Three CRPF jawans were wounded in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion in Chaibasa, including one assistant commandant. (ANI/representative )

"Three CRPF jawans injured in an IED blast in Chaibasa. Injured Jawans are being airlifted to Ranchi for medical treatment. More details awaited," SP Chaibasa said.

During an anti-naxal operation, the incident took place when a search was being conducted in the early morning.

Also read: Amritsar: 2 drug smugglers injured in encounter with police

Earlier in January, an encounter took place between security forces, including the Jharkhand Police and the 209 CoBRA battalion, and naxals in Chaibasa, West Singhbhum district.

According to Police reports, two INSAS rifles were recovered from the site. (ANI)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On