Medical equipment worth crores lying unused in Delhi hospitals: CM

New Delhi CM Rekha Gupta at an inspection of GTB Hospital. (HT Photo)

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday alleged that medical equipment worth crores of rupees was lying unused in warehouses of many Delhi government-run hospitals.

During a visit to the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, Gupta said, “Since the Covid-19 pandemic, the warehouse here has been completely filled. Even today, 458 oxygen concentrators, 146 ventilators, 36,000 PPE kits, multipara monitors, masks, and other medical supplies are lying unused.”

“This is not just the case with GTB Hospital, but with many hospitals across Delhi,” she said.

The chief minister said that the new structures that were recently constructed at the hospitals have been constructed without proper planning. She further claimed that hospital staff had not been paid their salaries for six months.

She added that the condition of several Delhi government hospitals was dire, with poor infrastructure. “Who is responsible for this? We will try to fix the problem,” she said.

Hitting out at the previous government, she said, “People who are asking for the ₹2,500 (monthly aid to women) should see how the previous government has left us.”

The CM was referring to Mahila Samriddhi Yojna — one of the key promises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made in the run-up to the Delhi Assembly elections. “AAPs health and education model is nothing but zero. Their governance is only about publicity, not real work,” she said.