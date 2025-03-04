Amritsar: 2 drug smugglers injured in encounter with police

Amritsar : Two drug smugglers were injured in separate police encounters in Amritsar district as part of an ongoing crackdown on drug trafficking, officials said on Monday. Two drug smugglers were injured in separate police encounters in Amritsar district as part of an ongoing crackdown on drug trafficking, officials said on Monday.

In the first encounter, Amritsar police apprehended Sahil, alias Neela, a drug peddler from Faizpura, following an exchange of gunfire on Sunday night near the Palm Garden Colony link road area, said a police spokesperson.

Sahil sustained a bullet injury to his leg after the police fired in retaliation. Authorities had received information that Sahil, along with his associates, was running an organised crime syndicate, extorting money and smuggling illegal weapons, said the spokesperson.

When the police tried to arrest him while he was riding a motorcycle, he attempted to escape and fired at the police officials. The police returned fire in self-defence, injuring Sahil, who was later admitted to the Amritsar government hospital.

Commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said Sahil has multiple criminal cases against him, including three under the NDPS Act and one under the Arms Act, the police said. The police also recovered a .32-caliber pistol and his motorcycle.

In a second encounter, the police arrested another drug peddler, Jagtar Singh, with ICE (crystal methamphetamine). While being escorted to a location under Gharinda police station for further drug recovery, Jagtar attempted to flee. Despite multiple warnings, he tried to escape, prompting the police to open fire, said officials. A bullet struck Jagtar in his leg, and he was later taken to the hospital for treatment.