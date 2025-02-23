Assam Rifles seize 622.5 kg of explosives, apprehend 3, including 2 women

AIZAWL: The Assam Rifles apprehended three individuals, including two women, and seized 4,980 sticks of emulsion explosives weighing approximately 622.5 kg on Friday on the outskirts of Aizawl, the capital of Mizoram, police said. During the operation, the troops intercepted a vehicle travelling from Aizawl to Sakawrtuichhun and conducted a thorough search, leading to the discovery of the explosives (HT Photo/ Representative photo)

Acting on intelligence inputs regarding the presence of explosives in Sakawrtuichhun, Aizawl, the Assam Rifles set up a mobile vehicle check post (MVCP) on Sakawrtuichhun Quarry Road on February 21, said an officer.

During the operation, the troops intercepted a vehicle travelling from Aizawl to Sakawrtuichhun and conducted a thorough search, leading to the discovery of the explosives, the officer added.

“Around 4,980 sticks of emulsion explosives weighing approximately 622.5 kg were seized. The Assam Rifles personnel seized the vehicle and apprehended three individuals, including two women, who were travelling in it. The apprehended individuals, along with the seized vehicle and explosives, were handed over to the Mizoram Police,” the Assam Rifles’ statement read.

An FIR has been filed by the Assam Rifles, and an investigation is underway. “Initial findings indicate that no underground elements were involved. The suspects could be stone quarry operators with excess possession of explosives,” an officer on duty at the Vaivakawn Police Station confirmed to HT.