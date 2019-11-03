e-paper
Jharkhand BJP MP, booked for insulting differently-abled persons, remains in denial

Disability rights activist Dr Satendra Singh had asked the Election Commission of India to act against Dubey.

india Updated: Nov 03, 2019 16:53 IST
Sanjoy Dey
Sanjoy Dey
Hindustan Times, Ranchi
Godda MP Nishikant Dubey has been booked for alleged derogatory remarks against the specially abled
Godda MP Nishikant Dubey has been booked for alleged derogatory remarks against the specially abled(HT Photo)
         

Jharkhand’s BJP MP from Godda, Nishikant Dubey, was booked on Saturday for allegedly making derogatory remarks against differently-abled persons in a rally in state’s Jamtara district, around 200-km east from capital Ranchi.

Dubey in a public address on October 23 had asked people to vote for BJP candidates even if they were “lame” or “blind”.

“I am appealing to you that whosoever BJP selects as its candidate, be it lame, blind, thief, dacoit or rogue, we must support the candidate,” Dubey was seen saying in a video of the rally, provided to the Hindustan Times by the Jamtara deputy commissioner.

However the MP denied he was booked and said his speech didn’t violate the model code of conduct (MCC).

“I talked to the election commissioner Sushil Chandra on Saturday and he said a report was sought in this regard from Jharkhand’s chief electoral officer (CEO). The Election Commission of India (ECI) just sought a report and didn’t ask to lodge an FIR,” Dubey said.

CEO Vinay Kumar Choubey confirmed that the Jamtara deputy commissioner (DC) was asked for a status report.

“The DC found the complaint true and assured to take action accordingly,” Choubey said. DC Ganesh Kumar said he vetted the rally’s video before ordering the FIR.

Disability rights activist Dr Satendra Singh had asked the Election Commission of India to act against Dubey, officials said.

Jharkhand Viklang Manch president Arun Singh said it was illegal to insult or humiliate a person with disability in any place within public view. The ‘manch’ had burned Dubey’s effigy on Friday.

The BJP lawmaker had also faced backlash last year over pictures and a video of a party worker washing his feet and drinking that water.

Dubey boldy dismissed the developments and alleged there was no complainant in the case.

