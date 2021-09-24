Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren-led delegation to meet Amit Shah over census
india news

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren-led delegation to meet Amit Shah over census

The delegation will submit a memorandum demanding caste census and a separate column for Sarna tribal religion in the 2021 census.
By Vishal Kant
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 05:15 PM IST
File photo: Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. (PTI)

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren will head a delegation that will meet Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday to submit a memorandum demanding caste census and a separate column for Sarna tribal religion in the 2021 census. The meeting is being held days after Soren on September 7 wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking an appointment for the delegation over the issue. People aware of the matter said the Prime Minister’s Office instead suggested a meeting with Shah as census comes under his ministry’s preview.

“The meeting has been fixed at 4 pm at home minister Amit Shah’s residence on Sunday. We have invited all parties besides our allies Congress and RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal to be a part of the delegation). We have got confirmation from the Left parties and AJSU Party. We have also invited the BJP to join the delegation. It is now up to them to decide,” said Supriyo Bhattacharya, a spokesperson for Soren’s Jharkhand Mukti Morcha.

Jharkhand BJP chief Deepak Prakash earlier this week said they would not join any such delegation.

Bhattacharya said Soren spoke to Prakash again over the issue on Friday. “We are waiting for their response.”

Barring the BJP, all other parties have demanded caste census. The Jharkhand assembly last year adopted a unanimous resolution demanding a separate Sarna tribal religion column in the 2021 census.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Shilpa Medicare to produce Cadila's 3-dose Covid-19 vaccine in India

Om Birla rues lack of extensive discussions on proposed laws in legislatures

BSF starts inquiry after firing leaves two troopers dead in Tripura

News updates from HT: Depression likely over east-central Bay of Bengal
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP