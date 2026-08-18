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Jharkhand exams cancelled, hunger strike ends, but a key demand remains: 10 points

The protesters refuse to go home just yet as their demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the examination irregularities remain unheard.

Published on: Aug 18, 2026, 08:31:21 IST
By HT News Desk
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After Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren agreed to cancel the JSSC-CGL examination and all examinations conducted by TDPL, the protesting Jharkhand students welcomed the move, ending their hunger strike.

JPSC-JSSC aspirants celebrate after the Jharkhand government accepted their demands and cancelled the JSSC-CGL exam and all exams conducted on behalf of TDPL, in Ranchi on Monday. (ANI Video Grab)
JPSC-JSSC aspirants celebrate after the Jharkhand government accepted their demands and cancelled the JSSC-CGL exam and all exams conducted on behalf of TDPL, in Ranchi on Monday. (ANI Video Grab)

The decision came as ongoing student protest entered day 24 while the hunger strike completed 14 days. The announcement was made after a marathon meeting of the Jharkhand Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday.

However, there's no end in sight for the ongoing protest as one of the key demands of the job aspirants remains. The protesters refuse to go home just yet as their demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the examination irregularities remains unheard.

Deep Dive

What led to the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination in Jharkhand?

The JSSC-CGL examination was cancelled by Chief Minister Hemant Soren after revelations of irregularities surfaced during investigations by the CID into the recruitment examinations conducted by TDPL since 2014.

Why do the protesting students still demand a CBI inquiry despite the government’s actions?

Students are demanding a CBI inquiry because they seek a thorough and independent investigation into the alleged examination irregularities, which has not been addressed by the state's CID inquiry.

How is the Jharkhand government planning to reform the examination process moving forward?

The government plans to establish an examination reforms committee, led by senior IAS officer Amitabh Kaushal, to suggest steps for overhauling and strengthening the recruitment examination system to prevent future irregularities.
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ALSO READ: Devendra Mahto ends 16-day hunger strike after Jharkhand cancels key exams

Here are the top developments from Jharkhand

  • Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday announced that the JSSC-CGL exam, along with all examinations conducted by TDPL, would be scrapped.
  • The state government will set up an exam reforms panel to suggest steps to overhaul and strengthen the recruitment examination system. Senior IAS officer Amitabh Kaushal will head the committee.
  • Student leaders Devendra Nath Mahto, Rahul Kranti, Umme Habiba and three others called off their hunger strike following the announcement. Mahto ended his fast in the presence of Jharkhand Ministers Dipika Pandey Singh and Irfan Ansari at Sadar Hospital.

The controversy regarding recruitments exams started with CID registering a case on July 22 probing alleged irregularities in the 14th civil services prelims exam conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Examination (JPSC) this year. The agency till now has arrested 21 individuals including former JPSC chairman L Khiangte, besides directors and executives of TDPL and other middlemen.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

 
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HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.

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