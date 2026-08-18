Jharkhand exams cancelled, hunger strike ends, but a key demand remains: 10 points

After Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren agreed to cancel the JSSC-CGL examination and all examinations conducted by TDPL, the protesting Jharkhand students welcomed the move, ending their hunger strike.

JPSC-JSSC aspirants celebrate after the Jharkhand government accepted their demands and cancelled the JSSC-CGL exam and all exams conducted on behalf of TDPL, in Ranchi on Monday. (ANI Video Grab)

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The decision came as ongoing student protest entered day 24 while the hunger strike completed 14 days. The announcement was made after a marathon meeting of the Jharkhand Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday.

However, there's no end in sight for the ongoing protest as one of the key demands of the job aspirants remains. The protesters refuse to go home just yet as their demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the examination irregularities remains unheard.

Deep Dive What led to the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination in Jharkhand? The JSSC-CGL examination was cancelled by Chief Minister Hemant Soren after revelations of irregularities surfaced during investigations by the CID into the recruitment examinations conducted by TDPL since 2014. Why do the protesting students still demand a CBI inquiry despite the government’s actions? Students are demanding a CBI inquiry because they seek a thorough and independent investigation into the alleged examination irregularities, which has not been addressed by the state's CID inquiry. How is the Jharkhand government planning to reform the examination process moving forward? The government plans to establish an examination reforms committee, led by senior IAS officer Amitabh Kaushal, to suggest steps for overhauling and strengthening the recruitment examination system to prevent future irregularities.

ALSO READ: Devendra Mahto ends 16-day hunger strike after Jharkhand cancels key exams

Here are the top developments from Jharkhand

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday announced that the JSSC-CGL exam, along with all examinations conducted by TDPL, would be scrapped.

The state government will set up an exam reforms panel to suggest steps to overhaul and strengthen the recruitment examination system. Senior IAS officer Amitabh Kaushal will head the committee.

Student leaders Devendra Nath Mahto, Rahul Kranti, Umme Habiba and three others called off their hunger strike following the announcement. Mahto ended his fast in the presence of Jharkhand Ministers Dipika Pandey Singh and Irfan Ansari at Sadar Hospital.

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{{^usCountry}} Follow Jharkhand protest LIVE Updates here The move, however, failed to bring an end to the protest, with demonstrators insisting that their main demand for a CBI investigation into alleged irregularities in the exams remained unmet.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk congratulated Mahto during a video call, calling the government's decision a "victory for everyone". "It seems that this victory is one in which no one loses. You have won, and the government has won too, because they also intend to do good. So, this is a victory where the other side does not have to face defeat. It is a victory for everyone -- a victory for India, for the people, and for Jharkhand," he said.

Jharkhand Minister Dipika Pandey Singh however termed the protesters' demand for a CBI probe as "stubbornness". She alleged the central agency has failed to deliver concrete results in cases related to paper leaks since 2015.

Student leader Ravindra Paswan welcomed the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL exam by CM Hemant Soren but maintained that a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities was still necessary. "We just have one more demand: for all the exams that you have said you will cancel, please order a CBI investigation into them--this is our request to you. If you order a CBI investigation, then all of us students are with you," he said.

The Hemant Soren government has said that reforms will be formulated after consultations with all stakeholders, while assuring students that action will be taken against anyone found guilty.

Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi has urged the Soren government to accept the students' demand for CBI probe and questioned why the government should fear if it was confident about the recruitment process.

The CID is carrying out raids to catch the culprits behind the exam irregularities. "We are conducting raids at the JSSC office in connection with alleged irregularities in various examinations," news agency PTI quoted CID ADG Manoj Kaushik as saying. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Follow Jharkhand protest LIVE Updates here The move, however, failed to bring an end to the protest, with demonstrators insisting that their main demand for a CBI investigation into alleged irregularities in the exams remained unmet.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk congratulated Mahto during a video call, calling the government's decision a "victory for everyone". "It seems that this victory is one in which no one loses. You have won, and the government has won too, because they also intend to do good. So, this is a victory where the other side does not have to face defeat. It is a victory for everyone -- a victory for India, for the people, and for Jharkhand," he said.

Jharkhand Minister Dipika Pandey Singh however termed the protesters' demand for a CBI probe as "stubbornness". She alleged the central agency has failed to deliver concrete results in cases related to paper leaks since 2015.

Student leader Ravindra Paswan welcomed the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL exam by CM Hemant Soren but maintained that a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities was still necessary. "We just have one more demand: for all the exams that you have said you will cancel, please order a CBI investigation into them--this is our request to you. If you order a CBI investigation, then all of us students are with you," he said.

The Hemant Soren government has said that reforms will be formulated after consultations with all stakeholders, while assuring students that action will be taken against anyone found guilty.

Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi has urged the Soren government to accept the students' demand for CBI probe and questioned why the government should fear if it was confident about the recruitment process.

The CID is carrying out raids to catch the culprits behind the exam irregularities. "We are conducting raids at the JSSC office in connection with alleged irregularities in various examinations," news agency PTI quoted CID ADG Manoj Kaushik as saying. {{/usCountry}}

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The controversy regarding recruitments exams started with CID registering a case on July 22 probing alleged irregularities in the 14th civil services prelims exam conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Examination (JPSC) this year. The agency till now has arrested 21 individuals including former JPSC chairman L Khiangte, besides directors and executives of TDPL and other middlemen.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)