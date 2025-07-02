Jharkhand: Father, brothers rape blind girl, mother gets her aborted; 3 held

Ranchi: Three members of a Jharkhand family were arrested after a blind minor girl was allegedly raped by her father and two brothers in Bariatu area for three years, while her mother helped them to hide the sexual assault, police said on Wednesday. Police said that the mother had allegedly got her daughter’s pregnancy aborted twice. (Representative image)

The minor had confided in a neighbour, who took her to the police station to record her statement on Monday.

“An FIR was registered on Tuesday. Following confirmation of the allegation, the girl’s father, mother and a brother were arrested,” a police officer said.

Police said that the mother had allegedly got her daughter’s pregnancy aborted twice. “The girl said that she was taken for abortion twice and threatened dire consequences by family members in case of revelation of the fact. She said she shared her problem with mother but she also did not support,” the officer said.

“Her statement was recorded before the magistrate in court and a medical examination was conducted,” the officer added.

Officer-in-charge of Bariatu police station Manoj Kumar said that police is investigating the case further.

”The second brother of the minor girl will be arrested soon,” he said.