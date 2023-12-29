Jharkhand govt reduces qualifying age for old-age pension to 50

In a major announcement, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Friday said the government has reduced the qualifying age for old-age pension for tribals and Dalits to 50 years from the previous 60 years. Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren

According to the CM, only 16 lakh people received pension benefits in the 20 years after the formation of Jharkhand in 2000, but his government has provided pensions to 36 lakh people - mostly to those aged above 60 years.

“The government has decided to provide pension benefits to tribals and Dalits on reaching the age of 50 years. The death rate among them is high and they do not get jobs after 60 years,” Soren said while addressing a function on Ranchi's Morabadi ground organised to mark the completion of four years of the JMM-led government in the state.

“…In four years of our government, we have given pension benefits to 36 lakh people above 60 years of age, widows above 18 years of age, and also physically challenged persons,” he added.

The CM also asserted that his government was working relentlessly for the welfare of the people and a large number of schemes were being implemented for the first time, including his government's outreach programme 'Aapki Yojna, Aapki Sarkar, Aaapke Dwar' delivering benefits of the government schemes to villagers at their doorsteps, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, in September this year, the Jharkhand government decided to add the transgender community under its universal pension scheme in a move to provide social security and bring them into the mainstream of society. According to the department of women, child development and social security (WCDSS), transgenders would need to get a certificate from the deputy commissioner’s office to avail the benefits of the pension scheme.

(With inputs from PTI)