    Jharkhand civic body poll results live: Counting underway amid tight security for 48 urban local bodies

    By Sana Fazili
    Updated on: Feb 27, 2026 1:59:21 PM IST

    Jharkhand civic body poll results live: For the post of mayor and chairperson, 562 candidates, including 235 women, are in the fray, while 5,562 aspirants, including 2,727 women, contested the posts of ward councillors.

    Jharkhand civic body poll results live: Elections were held for the posts of mayor and chairperson in 48 urban local bodies, and councillors in 1,042 wards across nine municipal corporations, 20 nagar parishads and 19 nagar panchayats. (Photo for representation)
    Jharkhand civic body poll results live: Votes are being counted for the 48 local bodies in Jharkhand for which the voting was held on February 23, with over 63% turnout. Counting of ballots began around 8 am on Friday. "Ballot papers are being segregated in the initial stage of the counting. The results, starting from ward councillors, are likely to come in a few hours," State Election Commission Secretary Radhe Shyam Prasad said.

    Why were polls held in white and pink ballot papers?

    Polling was conducted using two colours of ballot papers -- white and pink -- for the election of councillors and mayors or chairpersons, respectively.

    Elections were held for the posts of mayor and chairperson in 48 urban local bodies, and councillors in 1,042 wards across nine municipal corporations, 20 nagar parishads and 19 nagar panchayats.

    Candidates in fray

    For the post of mayor and chairperson, 562 candidates, including 235 women, are in the fray, while 5,562 aspirants, including 2,727 women, contested the posts of ward councillors.

    Feb 27, 2026 1:28:10 PM IST

    Jharkhand civic body poll results live: Why were elections held in pink and white ballot papers?

    Jharkhand civic body poll results live: Polling was conducted using two colours of ballot papers -- white and pink -- for the election of councillors and mayors or chairpersons, respectively. Elections were held for the posts of mayor and chairperson in 48 urban local bodies, and councillors in 1,042 wards across nine municipal corporations, 20 nagar parishads and 19 nagar panchayats.

    Feb 27, 2026 1:23:43 PM IST

    Jharkhand civic body poll results live: List of urban local bodies in Jharkhand

    Jharkhand civic body poll results live: Following is the list of urban local bodies (ULBs) in Jharkhand:

    • Ranchi Municipal Corporation
    • Dhanbad Municipal Corporation
    • Chas (Bokaro) Municipal Corporation
    • Deoghar Municipal Corporation
    • Hazaribagh Municipal Corporation
    • Giridih Municipal Corporation
    • Medininagar (Palamu) Municipal Corporation
    • Adityapur Municipal Corporation
    • Mango Municipal Corporation
    Feb 27, 2026 1:11:43 PM IST

    Jharkhand civic body poll results live: Counting underway amid tight security

    Jharkhand civic body poll results live: The security arrangements in Jharkhand have been heightened in view of the local body election counting.

    Feb 27, 2026 12:51:05 PM IST

    Jharkhand civic body poll results live: How many contestants are in fray?

    Jharkhand civic body poll results live: As many as 562 candidates, including 235 women, are in the fray for the posts of mayor and chairperson, while 5,562 aspirants, including 2,727 women, contested the posts of ward councillors.

    Feb 27, 2026 12:48:34 PM IST

    Jharkhand civic body poll results live: Counting underway for Jharkhand local body polls

    Jharkhand civic body poll results live: Counting for the 48 local bodies in Jharkhand is underway for which the voting was held on February 23, with over 63% turnout. Counting of ballots began around 8 am

