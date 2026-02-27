Jharkhand civic body poll results live: Counting underway amid tight security for 48 urban local bodies

Why were polls held in white and pink ballot papers?

Polling was conducted using two colours of ballot papers -- white and pink -- for the election of councillors and mayors or chairpersons, respectively.

Elections were held for the posts of mayor and chairperson in 48 urban local bodies, and councillors in 1,042 wards across nine municipal corporations, 20 nagar parishads and 19 nagar panchayats.

Candidates in fray

For the post of mayor and chairperson, 562 candidates, including 235 women, are in the fray, while 5,562 aspirants, including 2,727 women, contested the posts of ward councillors.