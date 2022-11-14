Jharkhand Mukti Morcha plans 2-day show of strength

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is planning to hold a two-day gathering of party workers as a “show of strength” in Ranchi on November 16-17 in the backdrop of Enforcement Directorate action against party president and chief minister Hemant Soren, functionaries familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The ED has asked Soren to appear for questioning on November 17 in connection with an illegal mining case. The CM’s office or his party members did not comment on whether Soren would appear before the agency on the given date.

The two-day event on November 16-17 will be the fourth such event this month — the first one was held on November 3, when Soren was first scheduled to appear before the federal agency. The CM had, however, skipped appearance citing prior official engagements and had sought time till November 15.

Though the party said the ‘Mahajutan’ is being held to celebrate the passage of two bills related to 1932-based domicile and OBC reservation in the state assembly, functionaries close to developments said the event will also serve as a “show of strength amid uncertainties over possible action against the chief minister.

“The main event is likely to be on November 17. However, the exact nature of the event, whether it would be a rally or a protest march to ED office is still to be finalised,” said a JMM central committee member.

JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey said the proposed gathering is a result of demand from the party workers from across the state.

“There is no doubt that party workers are angry with the way effort are on to destabilise the Hemant Soren government. It is not yet clear whether CM would appear before ED or not. But there were demands from the workers to gather in Ranchi, which has been allowed. JMM workers have always organised peaceful protests. This event would be no different,” said Pandey.

Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Pradeep Sinha said: “They are trying to intimidate the ED and CBI be resorting to such repeated protests.”