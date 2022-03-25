Jharkhand passes bill to simplify quota criteria for promotions in govt jobs

The Jharkhand assembly on Thursday approved a bill which aims to remove any technicalities that come in the way of fulfilling the reservation requirements for state government employees belonging to Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste in various posts and promotions.

The assembly gave its nod to the Expansion of Consequential Seniority for State Government Public Servants getting Reservation in Promotion Bill, 2022 even as the opposition BJP and AJSU Party demanded that it first be sent to a select committee for a detailed discussion.

“This law has been brought in light of the central government’s rule and Supreme Court decisions on the issue. Till now, there was confusion about who would be senior among different category employees after promotion. This law defines the consequential seniority. A committee led by an additional chief secretary had vetted the status of SC/ST employees in the government and the related court decisions. The law has been brought in light of it,” parliamentary affairs minister Alamgir Alam said.

BJP's Ramchandra Chandravanshi, however, demanded that the bill be reviewed by a select committee.