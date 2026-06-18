Jharkhand Rajya Sabha poll results out: NDA-backed candidate wins after cross-voting, other seat goes to JMM

The results of elections to two Rajya Sabha seats are out. While one of them was won by an Independent backed the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the other went to a Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate.

Ranchi, Jun 18 (ANI): BJP-backed candidate Parimal Nathwani at the Vidhan Sabha during the voting for Rajya Sabha election 2026, in Ranchi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

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According to news agency PTI, the polls were marred by cross-voting. Parimal Nathwani, the independent candidate NDA backed defeated Congress's Pranav Jha, and JMM candidate Baidyanath Ram was elected to the other seat.

Cross-voting reports emerged after Nathwani polled 28 votes, despite the NDA's tally in Jharkhand being only 24. Meanwhile, Congress's Jha got only 20 votes.

JMM candidate Ram received 30 votes in the election, while three votes -- two from the BJP and one from the Congress -- were found invalid, PTI reported, citing an official.

Inside the poll math in Jharkhand

The 24 tally of the NDA MLAs in the Jharkhand Assembly is divided as follows: 21 from the BJP and one each from the LJP (Ram Vilas), AJSU Party and the JD(U). There were doubts on whether the candidate backed by the NDA would win the Rajya Sabha polls, because 28 first-preference votes were needed for victory.

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{{^usCountry}} The INDIA bloc has 56 MLAs in the state, comprising 34 from the JMM, 16 from the Congress, four from the RJD and two from CPI(ML) Liberation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The INDIA bloc has 56 MLAs in the state, comprising 34 from the JMM, 16 from the Congress, four from the RJD and two from CPI(ML) Liberation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Two days before the June 18 polls, the NDA had moved MLAs to the Radisson Blu hotel in Ranchi, sparking questions on whether the party feared poaching attempts before the elections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Two days before the June 18 polls, the NDA had moved MLAs to the Radisson Blu hotel in Ranchi, sparking questions on whether the party feared poaching attempts before the elections. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Voting was scheduled till 4pm today, and as reported earlier, all 24 NDA MLAs cast their votes. They arrived together in bus from the hotel they had been staying at. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Voting was scheduled till 4pm today, and as reported earlier, all 24 NDA MLAs cast their votes. They arrived together in bus from the hotel they had been staying at. {{/usCountry}}

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While cross-voting was reported on Thursday, the INDIA bloc had exuded confidence in their unity. "We all 56 MLAs of the INDIA bloc are united, and we will win both the Rajya Sabha seats," Congress MLA Suresh Baitha had said.

Long before the poll results were announced, the BJP had been claiming victory of the Independent the NDA backed.

One of the Rajya Sabha seats in the state fell vacant following the death of JMM co-founder Shibu Soren. The other vacancy is due to the completion of BJP member Deepak Prakash's tenure on June 21.

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