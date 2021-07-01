Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Jharkhand relaxes Covid-19 lockdown curbs from today: Check fresh guidelines
Jharkhand relaxes Covid-19 lockdown curbs from today: Check fresh guidelines

This is the eighth time that the Covid-19-related restrictive measures, first imposed in the state on April 22 for a week, have been extended.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 06:04 AM IST
Jharkhand on Wednesday reported 85 new cases of Covid-19 and 120 recoveries in the last 24 hours(ANI Photo)

The Jharkhand government has extended the overall Covid-19 restrictions till further orders, but relaxed some of the curbs which include allowing bus service within the state. The decision was taken on Wednesday and the fresh guidelines will be effective from Thursday.

This is the eighth time that the Covid-19-related restrictive measures, first imposed in the state on April 22 for a week, have been extended. The ongoing curbs were scheduled to be lifted on Thursday.

Jharkhand on Wednesday reported 85 new cases of Covid-19 and 120 recoveries in the last 24 hours. According to the state Covid-19 bulletin, the new cases pushed the case tally in Jharkhand to 3,45,610.

Here's the latest guidelines of the Jharkhand government

  1. In the new order, the state government has allowed bus service within the state but the prohibition on inter-state bus transport will continue. E-pass will not be required for movement in private vehicles within the state, a statement from the state government said, adding it will be mandatory for such vehicles coming from outside.
  2. All government and private offices will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent of the work force.
  3. All shops can remain open till 8pm on weekdays, but will be closed from 8pm on Saturday to 6am on Monday (weekend curfew). Healthcare establishments and milk stores will remain open on weekends.
  4. Cinema halls, bars, multiplexes and restaurants will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity while stadiums, gymnasiums and parks can be opened.
  5. All educational institutions will remain closed and examinations conducted by the state will be postponed. However, the examinations conducted by the Centre will be held.
  6. Religious places will continue to remain closed for devotees and prohibition on procession will continue.
  7. Banquet halls and community halls can be opened but the number of people inside cannot be more than 50.

