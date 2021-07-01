These states have extended Covid-19 lockdown from today: Check list here

With emerging cases of the delta and delta plus variants of the coronavirus, many state governments have extended the ongoing lockdown, though with some relaxations.

India on Wednesday reported 45,951 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, taking the country's cumulative Covid-19 infection tally to 30,362,848, the Union ministry of health and family welfare's (MoHFW) dashboard showed.

Here’s a list of states that have extended the Covid-19 lockdown

1. West Bengal: The West Bengal government has extended the Covid-induced restrictions all across the state till July 15. However, additional relaxations have been given.

2. Punjab: The Punjab government has further eased Covid-19 restrictions, allowing reopening of bars, pubs and taverns with 50 per cent capacity from July 1.

3. Kerala: The Kerala government has decided to extend the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown restrictions for one more week. The new restrictions would come into effect from Thursday.

4. Odisha: The Odisha government has extended the partial lockdown in the state for 15 more days till 5am on July 16. The existing restrictions will end at 5am on Thursday.

5. Andhra Pradesh: The Andhra Pradesh government has extended the curfew relaxation from July 1 for 3 more hours in eight of the 13 districts where the Covid-19 positivity rate has come down below 5 per cent.