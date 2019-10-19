Jharkhand seeks 250 cos paramilitary forces for Assembly elections

india

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 15:17 IST

The Jharkhand government has requested the Election Commission of India (ECI) to provide at least 250 companies of paramilitary forces to conduct the forthcoming assembly elections in the state, an official statement said on Saturday.

The state government also suggested the ECI to conduct the polls in phases with area-specific focus during a meeting here on Friday between Jharkhand officials and members of a team sent by the commission.

The elections to the 81 assembly constituencies were held in five phases between November 25 and December 20 in 2014.

“Following the experience of previous elections and present requirement, at least 250 companies of paramilitary forces are required (to conduct the elections).

“It will be better if the personnel of the forces belong to Hindi regions so that there will be no misunderstanding between security personnel and lower-rung officials during their operations,” the statement quoting Jharkhand Chief Secretary D K Tiwari said.

Tiwari also said there should be vigilance of the police belonging to other states bordering with Jharkhand to stop influx of naxalities during the elections.

Deputy Election Commissioner Sudip Jain said the team will place all the suggestions, given by political parties, administrative officials and other sources, before the ECI to conduct peaceful polls.

He also asked the state officials to focus on awareness of voting.

Jharkhand police chief Kamal Nayan Choubey, who was present in the meeting, said he would discuss the law and order issues with the ECI on October 23 in New Delhi.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 15:17 IST