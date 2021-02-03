Jind mahapanchayat: Rakesh Tikait, farmer leaders fall as stage collapses
The stage at Haryana's Jind Mahapanchayat where farmers leaders were standing to address the assembly on Wednesday collapsed apparently because of a huge crowd. A video of farmers' leaders, including Bharatiya Kisan Union national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, falling as the stage caves in has surfaced.
The Mahapanchayat, one in the series that have been taking place in the last few days, was organised at Kandela village sports stadium. It was organised by Haryana khap leaders to discuss the future of the ongoing farmers' protests.
This is the first Kisan mahapanchayat in Haryana.
Get your facts right: India responds to barbs from celebrities on farm protest
After farmers' so-far peaceful protest ran into trouble following tractor march fiasco, the protest has been garnering support from panchayats. There have been mahapanchayats at Muzaffarnagar, Mathura and Baghpat in the past few days. But the Jind one was the first one to be attended by Rakesh Tikait.
Organisers earlier said that they made arrangement for 50,000 people. But the presence of Rakesh Tikait has apparently been a crowd-puller and more people than what could be accommodated at the venue reached the spot, possibly leading to the collapsing of the stage. It was not immediately known whether there were any injuries.
After farmers' tractor march on Republic Day deviated from its pre-decided route and resulted in a stand-off with the Delhi Police at ITO and the Red Fort, the Capital Police have launched a severe crackdown on farmers' leaders. Ghaziabad administration reportedly asked protesters to vacate Ghazipur protest site to which Rakesh Tikait said he would rather end his life but not withdraw the protest. His appeal is believed to have infused fresh enthusiasm in the protest and as many farmers headed towards Delhi after his emotional appeal, Kisan mahapanchayats are being held. In the panchayats held so far, khap leaders, in a show of strength, have decided to throw their weight behind the protest.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Power engineers, employees stage nationwide protest against privatisation
- Thousands of power sector employees and engineers under the banner of the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers held protest meetings, seeking withdrawal of Electricity Amendment Bill 2021, which has been listed for introduction in the budget session of Parliament.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BMC official accidentally 'drinks' sanitiser instead of water
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab witnessed 44.5 % increase in stubble burning incidents in 2020: Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goa to tone down carnival celebrations amid Covid-19 pandemic
- Besides the float parades involving decorated floats representing various facets of Goa’s life and culture, the carnival is also celebrated through dances and community events.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jharkhand rescues 15 camels, says lacks trained staff to handle them
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC notice on transfer petition to settle uniform age of marriage for men, women
- The petition says the present legal framework that allows girls to marry at 18 years of age and boys at 21 years of age, aggravates the gender inequality that exists within a marital relationship.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taj Mahal among 50 'religious places' identified to combat child labour, begging
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jharkhand health worker dies 36 hours after vaccination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Defence budget fails to challenge China, says Rahul Gandhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jind mahapanchayat: Rakesh Tikait, farmer leaders fall as stage collapses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elgar organiser condemns Sharjil Usmani’s ‘Hindu’ remark, also slams BJP
- Kolse Patil said the BJP was making an issue out of the AMU leader's speech since it wanted to defame the Elgar Parishad.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate webinar series on road safety on Feb 9
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will never allow': Mamata raises NRC issue again ahead of Bengal polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indo-US joint military exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' to begin in Rajasthan on Feb 8
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt puts Twitter on notice for unblocking 250 accounts, threatens prosecution
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox