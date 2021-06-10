Jitin Prasada was never ignored in Congress, says Mallikarjun Kharge

The Congress said on Thursday that it was sad that Jitin Prasada, who was a respected party leader, blamed the party and its ideology for allegedly hampering his work. Prasada quit the Congress and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday.

Speaking to news agency ANI on Thursday, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said that Prasada was a traditional Congressman and he was never ignored in the party.“… We gave him respect, he wasn’t ignored. He was the general secretary, Bengal in-charge...was allowed to contest every time. Despite this, if he blames Congress and its ideology for which he and his father [late Congress leader Jitendra Prasada] worked, it’s sad,” Kharge said.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate questioned Prasada’s decision by asking, “Jitin Prasad Ji, do you feel comfortable standing with those people who have suppressed every democratic institution in the last 7 years?”

While joining the BJP, Prasada had said, “I have a three-generation connection with Congress, so I took this important decision after a lot of deliberation. In the last 8-10 years, I have felt that if there is one party that is truly national, it is BJP.”

Taking a jab at the two-term Lok Sabha MP, INC Chhattisgarh had also tweeted in Hindi, “Thanks to Jitin Prasad ji for leaving the Congress party.”