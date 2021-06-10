Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Jitin Prasada was never ignored in Congress, says Mallikarjun Kharge
india news

Jitin Prasada was never ignored in Congress, says Mallikarjun Kharge

“We gave him respect, he wasn’t ignored. He was the general secretary, Bengal in-charge...was allowed to contest every time,” said Kharge
By Umar Sofi
UPDATED ON JUN 10, 2021 02:33 PM IST
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (HT archive)

The Congress said on Thursday that it was sad that Jitin Prasada, who was a respected party leader, blamed the party and its ideology for allegedly hampering his work. Prasada quit the Congress and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday.

Speaking to news agency ANI on Thursday, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said that Prasada was a traditional Congressman and he was never ignored in the party.“… We gave him respect, he wasn’t ignored. He was the general secretary, Bengal in-charge...was allowed to contest every time. Despite this, if he blames Congress and its ideology for which he and his father [late Congress leader Jitendra Prasada] worked, it’s sad,” Kharge said.

Also Read | ‘Congress gave him recognition’: DK Shivakumar takes a swipe at Jitin Prasada

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate questioned Prasada’s decision by asking, “Jitin Prasad Ji, do you feel comfortable standing with those people who have suppressed every democratic institution in the last 7 years?”

While joining the BJP, Prasada had said, “I have a three-generation connection with Congress, so I took this important decision after a lot of deliberation. In the last 8-10 years, I have felt that if there is one party that is truly national, it is BJP.”

Taking a jab at the two-term Lok Sabha MP, INC Chhattisgarh had also tweeted in Hindi, “Thanks to Jitin Prasad ji for leaving the Congress party.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Scientists trace bird migration with GPS trackers

Anand Mahindra relates with excited dog’s reaction when pandemic ends

Orangutan in Indonesian finds new home in a conservation forest

Tiny organism wriggles back to life after 24,000 years in Siberian deep freeze
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
Ramdev
Monsoon
Dingko Singh
WTC Final
Solar eclipse 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP