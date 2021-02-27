J&K border residents thank PM Modi, Khan for ceasefire agreement
People living in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir around the Line of Control (LoC) have expressed relief and gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan after both sides decided to cease firing along the LoC and all other sectors.
Several residents around the tumultuous area have suffered due to tensions between the two countries, and many have lost limbs, eyes, and other body parts.
Haji Mohd Shafi Naib, Sarpanch of the Pukharni village in Rajouri, described the grim conditions of the people in the village, saying that many used to be terrified to leave their homes due to constant fear.
"We used to be terrified to leave our houses. People rarely left their homes to go to work and schools have been closed for over a year and a half because we didn't want our children to leave the house. I can point out several houses that have bullet holes on doors and walls. I am grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his consideration for the people living in the border areas," he told ANI.
He added, "I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for their decision. We have lost several villagers to cross-border firing and many have lost legs, hands and eyes. Now, we can finally sleep and work in peace."
Another woman, Sharifa Begum who lost her older brother to a firing at the border told ANI, "I am glad that I can now start a new life and feel safe in my home. We are very grateful to the Modi government for the decision. I lost my older brother to such firing incidents a few years ago. Now my children and I can sleep in peace and focus on their education."
Earlier on Thursday, after discussions between the Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan, the two sides have to cease firing along the Line of Control (LoC)and all other sectors with effect from midnight of February 24 to 25.
The discussion between the two armies took place at a time when a large number of ceasefire violations were taking place along the LoC and violence levels were going up especially for the villagers living along the LoC on both sides.
"Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from midnight of February 24 to 25," a joint statement issued by the Defence Ministry said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J&K border residents thank PM Modi, Khan for ceasefire agreement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress equally respects all religions, people, castes: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chidambaram slams Centre over treating protesting farmers as 'enemies'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Despite record paddy procurement in Odisha, farmer continue protests
- Farmers across Odisha are resorting to wildcat protests against the procurement system.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress G-23 hold meet in Jammu, discuss Gandhian philosophy, honour Azad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt sets 50 lakh users as threshold for 'significant social media intermediary'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After new Covid-19 clusters in Bengaluru, BBMP chief says surrounded by states
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Hunar Haat' is making 'Vocal for Local' campaign a mass movement: Naqvi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Can work in peace', says Rajouri village sarpanch on LoC ceasefire
- For the past few years, Pakistan has engaged in shelling and firing along the LoC and the International Border (IB) resulting in casualties, damage to houses, schools, health centres and religious places.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A rare phone call, secret letter: How India got Pak to release IAF’s Abhinandan
- Then RAW chief Anil Dhasmana made a rare phone call to his then ISI counterpart Lt General Syed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah over a secure line, demanding that the IAF pilot be released immediately
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT| Bengal polls 'key battle for democracy': Prashant Kishore
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The men accused of gang rape of Noida woman arrested in Hapur after shootout
- Police said the accused had committed a similar crime a month ago.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Marathi Language Day 2021: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US debt soars to $29 trillion, owes India $216 billion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What happens in marathon multi-phase polls? A look at scenarios
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox