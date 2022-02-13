J&K class 12 topper Aroosa Parvaiz trolled for not wearing hijab

Aroosa Parvaiz, who topped class 12 exam of J&K Board this year, has been trolled on social media after her photo without a hijab (headscarf) got shared on social media follower her achievement. The results were declared on February 8. As she topped the board exam with a score of 499 out of 500, she was interviewed where she was seen without a hijab. Those posts on social media received comments condemning her.

Screenshots shared by local media platforms showed Aroosa received comments like: "In Karnataka, the Muslim girls fight for hijab and in our Kashmir, our sisters upload their photos without covering their faces. It's not permissible." Some more vile comments called for her beheading since she did not cover her head.

This is the face of courage !



"Don't need to wear Hijab to prove myself a good Muslim", says Class 12 topper from Kashmir Aroosa Parvaiz. pic.twitter.com/wWsaU4gTZV — C T Ravi 🇮🇳 ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) February 12, 2022

Aroosa has reacted to the trolling and said it has affected her family. “Wearing or not wearing Hijab doesn’t define one’s belief in their religion. Maybe, I love Allah more than they (trolls) do. I’m a Muslim by heart, not by a hijab," she has been quoted as saying by local media.

Amid the ongoing row over hijab in Karnataka where students are seeking their rights to wear the hijab inside the classroom, the incident has added fuel. Karnataka BJP leader CT Ravi said Aroosa Parvaiz is the face of courage.

Karnataka hijab row has emerged as a social faultline with polarising views coming in from politicians and experts. The Karnataka high court, in its interim order, has asked students to not wear any religious clothing (both hijab and saffron shawl) as long as the court is hearing the matter. The government has also kept educational institutes shut till the time the final verdict comes to avoid unrest. The camp fighting for hijab rights is basing their argument on rights guaranteed by the Constitution, while the camp opposing it says religion should be kept out of school, especially when schools have a uniform.