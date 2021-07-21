Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
J&K DGP hints at Pak ordnance factory role in IAF base attack
india news

J&K DGP hints at Pak ordnance factory role in IAF base attack

PTI | , Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 06:24 AM IST
Director general of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh. (File photo)

Drones have added a new dimension to security threats from terror groups and investigations into the attack on the Jammu Indian Air Force station last month has highlighted the involvement of “non-state actors” supported by state actors such as the ordnance factory of Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir director general of police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said on Tuesday.

“(The attack was) a very condemnable incident and very wrong kind of doing on the part of non-state actors (terror groups) who are likely to have been supported by state actors (Pakistan army or ISI),” he said.

The comments come nearly a month after two drones were used to target the Indian Air Force (IAF) base in Jammu with explosives on June 27. The explosives left two personnel injured. Drones have since been repeatedly spotted hovering over military installations in the region.

Singh also pointed out that, in the past, drones from across the border have been used to drop currency, arms and ammunition inside Indian territory. “Picking up this kind of a target has added a new dimension to our security threats from terrorists. We have taken countermeasures. Certain additional technologies have been deployed along the border. We are trying to take extra precaution,” he added.

