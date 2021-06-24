Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
J&K: EC holds meet with all deputy magistrates

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Hindustan Times, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 01:36 AM IST
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s all-party meet scheduled to be held on Thursday, election commission on Wednesday held deliberations with all the 20 deputy magistrates of the union territory via video-conference.

“Election commission held deliberations with all the deputy magistrates via video conferencing and it asked basic statistics like population, number of constituencies, Patwar and Halqas, geographical boundaries and topography,” said one of the deputy magistrates, requesting anonymity.

In July last year the delimitation panel had sought substantial information from J&K administration in various formats like maps, statistics, Census 2011 figures, new tehsils, patwars and halqas.

Union Law Ministry has constituted the Delimitation Commission headed by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai to redraw Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

