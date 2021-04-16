J&K L-G defers Darbar Move, secretariat to run from both Jammu, Srinagar

JAMMU Jammu & Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday deferred the biannual Darbar Move to Srinagar, saying that the civil secretariat, which is the seat of the Union Territory administration, shall function from Srinagar and Jammu cities simultaneously.

As part of the biannual Darbar Move, the civil secretariat, other offices, and the Raj Bhavan, were scheduled to close in Jammu between April 30 and May 1, and start functioning from the summer capital from May 10.

“In view of sharply rising cases of Covid in J&K, the government has taken few important decisions ensuring safety of employees. Darbar Move deferred because of Covid. Secretariat to function in both #Srinagar & #Jammu. Office functioning not to be affected because of eOffice,” Sinha tweeted on Thursday.

Jammu & Kashmir recorded 1,141 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking the infection count to 142,877, while four more deaths raised the toll to 2,046.

The practice of Darbar Move, under which the administration functions for six months from Jammu and six months from Srinagar, was started by Maharaja Gulab Singh in 1872 to escape the extreme weather conditions in the two regions.

Since Jammu & Kashmir is witnessing a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases, the threat it poses to people and the staff on the move, it has been decided to defer the Darbar Move this time, the lieutenant governor said.

“However, Secretariat will function in both Srinagar & Jammu with staff equitably split between two Secretaries will function from both locations in an equitable manner,” he said.

He said the government’s functioning will not be affected as files will move electronically between the secretariats using the e-Office software.