Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / J&K L-G launches portal to redress migrants’ property grievances
india news

J&K L-G launches portal to redress migrants’ property grievances

According to the government, applications filed on the portal will be addressed in a fixed timeframe under the Public Services Guarantee Act, 2011 by the revenue authorities
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 02:14 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinh. (PTI)

The lieutenant governor (L-G) of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Tuesday launched an online portal (http://jkmigrantrelief.nic.in) for the registration of complaints by Kashmiri migrants about distress sale, encroachment or other grievances regarding property in the union territory.

According to the government, applications filed on the portal will be addressed in a fixed timeframe under the Public Services Guarantee Act, 2011 by the revenue authorities. The district magistrates, who are the competent authority, will have to undertake surveys or field verification of properties and update all registers within a period of 15 days and submit a compliance report to the divisional commissioner.

In 1997, the government of Jammu and Kashmir had brought in the J&K Migrant Immovable Property (Preservation, Protection and Restraint on Distress Sale) Act, 1997 for preventing distress sale of properties belonging to migrants who were forced to leave in the aftermath of terrorism in the Valley. The services through the portal will be applicable to all migrants irrespective of their faith.

RELATED STORIES

Also Read | ‘Placed under house arrest’, tweets Mehbooba Mufti

As per government data, 44,167 families are officially registered as Kashmiri migrant families. Those who are not registered as Kashmiri migrants but have fled from the Valley are also eligible to register their complaints on the portal, said a government official.

“Following complaints that despite the provisions of the Act, little has been done by way of restoring rights or preventing distress sales, the government has decided to launch the portal to allow all those who migrated to lodge their complaints and these will be addressed in a time bound manner,” said the official.

Any violation of the Act will be taken cognizance of by the district magistrates with timely action for eviction, custody and restoration of such properties, the official said.

Agnishekhar, a writer, poet and a member of Panun Kashmir, a group of Kashmiri Pandits who seek a separate homeland, said the launch of the portal is laudable. “We have been demanding declaring the sale of all properties under distress and duress as null and void. This forceable sale of properties was also a form of genocide and it was the inability of the government that prevented it,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Karnal kisan mahapanchayat: Cops warn ‘armed elements’, call for order 

PM Modi launches Vidyanjali portal: All you need to know about it

Mayawati says no parks & memorials, vows Brahmins' security if voted to power

‘Took money from Cong’: Haryana minister says Chaduni creating chaos in state
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET UG Admit Card 2021
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Covid-19 cases
Tokyo Paralympics
Shikshak Parv 2021 Live
INS Anvesh
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP