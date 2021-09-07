‘Placed under house arrest’, tweets Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti claimed on Tuesday that she has been put under house arrest. In a tweet, Mufti said that the administration has told her that situation is far from normal in Kashmir.

"GOI expresses concern for the rights of Afghan people but wilfully denies the same to Kashmiris. Ive been placed under house arrest today because according to admin the situation is far from normal in Kashmir. This exposes their fake claims of normalcy," Mufti said in her tweet.

The administration has not yet given any official response on Mufti's house arrest.

Mufti had, on Monday, lashed out at the government for not allowing separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani family to conduct his last rites.

“Its right of the family members to conduct last rites of a person. Here the government didn’t allow family members to conduct last rites, instead the family members of Geelani were beaten especially women and also cases slapped against them. India is a very big country and this is against its culture. This country is respected across world for its democracy and in democracy everybody has right to put their perspective,” she tweeted.

But the Jammu and Kashmir Police later said that Geelani's sons agreed to bury their father at night, and only changed their mind later.

“IGP Kashmir personally spoke to a few relatives and ensured them of safe passage. However, 3 hrs later probably under the pressure from Pakistan & miscreants they behaved differently & started resorting to anti national activities including wrapping dead body in Pakistani flag, making loud sloganeering in favour of Pakistan and instigating neighbours to come out. After persuasion the relatives brought the dead body to the graveyard and performed last rites with due respect in presence of members of Intizamia Committee and local Imam,” a police spokesman said on Twitter.

Syed Ali Shah Geelani, 91, died on Wednesday and was buried at a graveyard in Hyderpora. His family members alleged that police “snatched” his body, forcibly buried it, and thrashed them.

Earlier on Tuesday, the police said that most of the restrictions had been eased, including the internet shutdown, and the situation is fully normal in Jammu and Kashmir.

Restrictions were imposed and internet and mobile services were suspended immediately after the demise of Geelani.