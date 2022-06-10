Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha reviews preparations for Amarnath Yatra
india news

J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha reviews preparations for Amarnath Yatra

The 43-day long Amarnath Yatra to South Kashmir Himalayas will commence on June 30. This year, the government is introducing RFID system for pilgrims to track their movement en-route to ensure their well-being.
J&K LG Manoj Sinha instructed senior officials to periodically inspect the security and every aspect of world-class arrangements for Amarnath Yatris. (PTI FIle Photo)
Published on Jun 10, 2022 06:41 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha reviewed the preparations for the ensuing annual pilgrimage of Shri Amarnath Ji at a high-level meeting at Raj Bhavan on Thursday, people familiar with the matter said.

The 43-day-long pilgrimage to South Kashmir Himalayas will commence on June 30.

The meeting was attended by the chief secretary, administrative secretaries of different departments, principal secretary to LG, divisional commissioners, and deputy commissioners concerned.

During the meeting, Sinha stressed that all the work of Yatra arrangements should be completed within the set timeline. He also called upon the officials to ensure optimum use of technology to make the yatra safer and more convenient for the pilgrims.

Underlining the significance of the holy yatra, Sinha instructed all senior officials to periodically inspect the security and every aspect of world-class arrangements, including transport, lodging, sanitation, electricity, water, communication, health, convenience shops, food courts, vending zones etc. for Amarnath yatris.

RELATED STORIES

Pertinently, this year, the government is introducing Radio-frequency identification (RFID) system for pilgrims to track their movement en-route to ensure their well-being, besides upgrading telecommunication channels to ensure better connectivity for the yatris.

Administrative secretaries and deputy commissioners briefed the lieutenant governor about the up-to-date status of Yatra works within their jurisdiction.

It was told that the maximum number of works are completed or nearing completion.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir apprised the meeting that around 7,500 registrations have already been done for pony service.

Deputy Commissioner Anantnag apprised the chair that all the Yatra related works in his district shall be completed by June15.

Similarly, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal also briefed about the status of completion of works. Up-to-date status of health facilities enroute to holy cave and progress in establishment of the Tent City were also discussed in the meeting.

The lieutenant governor further issued directions for giving highest priority to cleanliness and convenience of the yatris.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP