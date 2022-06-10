J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha reviews preparations for Amarnath Yatra

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha reviewed the preparations for the ensuing annual pilgrimage of Shri Amarnath Ji at a high-level meeting at Raj Bhavan on Thursday, people familiar with the matter said.

The 43-day-long pilgrimage to South Kashmir Himalayas will commence on June 30.

The meeting was attended by the chief secretary, administrative secretaries of different departments, principal secretary to LG, divisional commissioners, and deputy commissioners concerned.

During the meeting, Sinha stressed that all the work of Yatra arrangements should be completed within the set timeline. He also called upon the officials to ensure optimum use of technology to make the yatra safer and more convenient for the pilgrims.

Underlining the significance of the holy yatra, Sinha instructed all senior officials to periodically inspect the security and every aspect of world-class arrangements, including transport, lodging, sanitation, electricity, water, communication, health, convenience shops, food courts, vending zones etc. for Amarnath yatris.

Pertinently, this year, the government is introducing Radio-frequency identification (RFID) system for pilgrims to track their movement en-route to ensure their well-being, besides upgrading telecommunication channels to ensure better connectivity for the yatris.

Administrative secretaries and deputy commissioners briefed the lieutenant governor about the up-to-date status of Yatra works within their jurisdiction.

It was told that the maximum number of works are completed or nearing completion.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir apprised the meeting that around 7,500 registrations have already been done for pony service.

Deputy Commissioner Anantnag apprised the chair that all the Yatra related works in his district shall be completed by June15.

Similarly, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal also briefed about the status of completion of works. Up-to-date status of health facilities enroute to holy cave and progress in establishment of the Tent City were also discussed in the meeting.

The lieutenant governor further issued directions for giving highest priority to cleanliness and convenience of the yatris.