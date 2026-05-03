J-K man beaten to death over son’s alleged abduction of minor in Rajasthan, 9 booked

Bharatpur/Deeg : Nine people have been booked after a 60-year-old man from Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua was killed on Friday in Rajasthan’s Deeg over allegations of his son abducting a 16-year-old girl, police said on Saturday.

Kathua man’s visit to settle abduction case ends in death, 9 booked in Rajasthan(Representative)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to police, the incident took place in Pahari police station area when the deceased, identified as Mohammed Abdulla, visited the girl’s family in Rajasthan on April 30 to settle the matter, after a complaint was registered against his son for abducting a minor girl. The girl has been detained in Chennai while the search for the man is underway, police said.

Following the settlement on Friday, the girl’s family called Abdulla at their residence, where the incident took place, a senior police officer said. A complaint was filed under sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the girl’s father along with eight other people, police said, adding that probe is underway.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON