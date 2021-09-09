J&K Police seize laptop, phones of 4 journalists

The Jammu & Kashmir Police on Wednesday seized laptops and mobile phones of four journalists, following raids at their respective houses here, officials familiar with the matter said.

Raids were conducted at the residences of Showkat Motta, former editor-in-chief of a weekly magazine, Hilal Mir, who is working for a Turkish media outlet, freelance reporter Azhar Qadri Shah Abbas, and a reporter who has been associated with several local publications, the officials said.

The journalists were later taken to Kothibagh police station, where their laptops and mobile phones were seized for technical evaluation before being released, the officials said.

People familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity that the raids were part of investigation into a blog post that allegedly instigates people against the country.

Condemning the police action, Reporters Sans Frontières tweeted: “@RSF_inter firmly condemns as crude intimidation this morning’s police raids at the residence of 4 journalists .”