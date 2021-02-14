J-K police seize two packets of small arms in Samba sector

A police patrol on Sunday seized an assortment of small arms and ammunition from two packets hidden in bushes in Jhang area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district, police said.

A patrol led by the Station House Officer (SHO) of Ramgarh police station found the packets near the Rakh Jhang nallah, the police said in a statement.

The arms and ammunition were wrapped in polythene on wooden frames.

One of the packets contained five pistols, 10 magazines and 149 live bullets, some of which were filled in magazines and some wrapped in polythene. The second packet contained one pistol, two magazines with 30 live bullets and 15 white boxes containing material likely used in making an improvised explosive device (IED).

“This suggests that some unknown anti-national elements have dumped this material acquired illegally through some medium to carry out terrorist acts and to cause damage to life and property. By the recovery, the designs of anti national elements have been foiled and major sabotage has been averted,” the statement said.

Police have filed a FIR and registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)

Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), Explosive Substance Act and Indian Arms Act and have started an investigation.

The seizures came on a day when the police in Jammu discovered an IED near the bus stand and averted a possible major tragedy.