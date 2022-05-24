Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / J&K policeman shot dead by terrorists, daughter injured
india news

J&K policeman shot dead by terrorists, daughter injured

The policeman was shot dead and his daughter injured in an attack in Srinagar, J&K Police tweeted Tuesday evening.
Paramilitary troopers stand guard along a street in Srinagar. J&K police warned people providing shelter to terrorists or their associates. (AFP)
Updated on May 24, 2022 06:40 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

A Jammu and Kashmir policeman was shot at and his daughter injured in an attack in Soura (Anchar) area, J&K Police tweeted Tuesday evening. The policeman has been identified as Saifullah Qadri, son of Mohammed Syed Qadri.

Shortly after news of the attack J&K Police tweeted to say the policeman had died of his injuries. "The injured police personnel succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom. We pay our rich tributes to the martyr and standby the family at this critical juncture," the tweet read.

According to officials, his daughter is in stable condition.

RELATED STORIES

Today's attack comes days after Rahul Bhatt, a government employee in Budgam district's Chadoora, was shot dead by terrorists.

Terrorists belonging to Pak-based and globally proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammad are suspected to be involved in the killing.

READ: Pak-based Jaish behind the killing of Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat

On Monday police said they had arrested three persons responsible for the killing of a sarpanch in Baramulla district. They were arrested by a joint team of police and Army on basis of technical leads and human inputs, a officer said.

READ: 3 hybrid terrorists involved in killing of J&K sarpanch arrested

According to a J&K police spokesperson, three Chinese pistols, three magazines, two grenades and 32 pistol rounds were recovered from the arrested trio.

Details to come

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
jammu and kashmir
