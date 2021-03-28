J&K records 271 new Covid-19 cases in highest spike this year

Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 271 coronavirus disease cases, in the year’s highest daily count, taking the case tally in the Union territory to 129,684. The death toll reached 1,985 with one new fatality in Kashmir.

As many as 196 cases were reported in the Kashmir division on Saturday while 75 fresh cases were reported from Jammu division.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 118 new cases, which includes 39 travellers, followed by 56 in Jammu district and 42 in Baramulla.

Four districts did not report any cases, while 12 others detected new cases in single digits.

The number of active cases, which has been rising steadily this month, has now reached 1,813 in the union territory, officials said.

There was a decline in the number of cases in January and February after 256 cases were recorded on January 1.

There are 1,339 active cases in Kashmir division, including 814 in Srinagar, while there are 474 active cases in Jammu division.

As many as 125,886 people have recovered so far, taking the recovery rate to 97.07%. Over 5.9 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the Union territory.