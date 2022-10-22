J&K redraws social caste list, 15 more groups get quota benefits

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) administration on Saturday issued an order to expand the social caste list by adding 15 new classes under the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004.

The 2004 law provides reservation for members of scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other socially and educationally backward classes in government jobs and admissions in professional institutions in the Union territory.

Jats, West Pakistani Refugees, Gorkhas, Wagheys, Pony Walas, Saini community, Christian Biradari (converted from Hindu Valmiki), and Acharyas were listed among the new classes to be added in the UT’s social caste list, according to a notification issued by the commissioner secretary (Jammu), social welfare department, Sheetal Nanda.

The notification, which came on the directions of J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, said: “In exercise of the powers conferred by the first proviso to clause (o) of Section 2 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004, and on the recommendations of the Jammu and Kashmir Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Commission, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir hereby directs that the following amendments shall be made in Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules 2005.”

As per the notification, 15 new classes will be included in the social caste category list of Jammu and Kashmir.

They are: Waghey (Chopan), Ghirath/Bhati/Chang community, Jat community, Saini community, Markabans/PonyWalas, Sochi community, Christian Biradari (converted from Hindu Valmiki), Sunar/Swarankar Teeli (Hindu Teeli along with existing Muslim Teeli), Perna/Kouro (Kaurav), Bojru/Decount/Dubdabay Brahmin Gorkans, Gorkhas, West Pakistani Refugees (excluding SCs) and Acharyas.

The J&K administration also modified names of some of the existing social castes.

“In Annexure-D to the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules, 2005:- (i) for the words Potters (Kumahars), Shoe repairers (working without the aid of machines) Bangies Khakrobes (Sweepers), Barbers, Washerman, Dooms, the words Kumahars, Mochi, Bangies Khakrobes, HajjamAtrai, Dhobi and Dooms (excluding SCs) shall be respectively substituted,” read the notification.

The other change made in the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules, 2005, is substituting the words “Pahari Speaking People” with “Pahari Ethnic People”, added the notification.

Earlier this month, Union home minister Amit Shah during his three-day visit to J&K had made an announcement to provide reservation benefits to Paharis, Gujjars and Bakerwals of the UT.

Rohit Chouhdary, a farmer from Jammu’s RS Pura Sector said, “We are among the 15 classes being added to the social caste list. There are already celebrations in the community, but we are waiting for more clarity.”

He added: “Some community leaders say we are given the OBC (Other Backward Classes) status while some say we would be entitled for 4% reservation in jobs and professional colleges.”

