Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / J&K separatist leader Geelani's grandson sacked from govt duty over alleged terrorism charges
india news

J&K separatist leader Geelani's grandson sacked from govt duty over alleged terrorism charges

Anees-ul-Islam alias Altaf Fantoosh, late Geelani’s grandson, has been sacked under the special provisions of Article 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution.
Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani. (AFP File)
Published on Oct 16, 2021 10:03 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi

Grandson of Jammu and Kashmir’s separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani was on Saturday dismissed from government service “with immediate effect” for allegedly aiding terrorism in the union territory. Anees-ul-Islam alias Altaf Fantoosh, late Geelani’s grandson, was working as a research officer in Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre in Srinagar.

The expulsion comes in accordance with the special provisions under Article 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution, which states that the retention of a person in public service is “prejudicial to the security of the State”.

Anees-ul-Islam was dismiessed from his services for allegedly being involved in terrorist activities.

He was appointed as a research officer in the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre in 2016.

RELATED STORIES

Notably, Geelani, 91, who was the face of separatism in the Valley for over three decades, died at his home in Srinagar on September 1 this year. Geelani spent nearly two decades locked in jail. However, he was largely confined to his residence because of ill-health since 2010.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
syed ali shah geelani jammu and kashmir terrorism
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Aryan Khan case: Why did NCB refer to Showik Chakraborty case? Explained

Two elderly sisters found murdered in Goa flat

Kerala govt issues guidelines for rescue work amid heavy rain

Not just Kerala, heavy rain with hailstorm forecasted in 16 states/UTs: IMD
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP