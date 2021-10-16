J&K separatist leader Geelani's grandson sacked from govt duty over alleged terrorism charges
Grandson of Jammu and Kashmir’s separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani was on Saturday dismissed from government service “with immediate effect” for allegedly aiding terrorism in the union territory. Anees-ul-Islam alias Altaf Fantoosh, late Geelani’s grandson, was working as a research officer in Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre in Srinagar.
The expulsion comes in accordance with the special provisions under Article 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution, which states that the retention of a person in public service is “prejudicial to the security of the State”.
He was appointed as a research officer in the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre in 2016.
Notably, Geelani, 91, who was the face of separatism in the Valley for over three decades, died at his home in Srinagar on September 1 this year. Geelani spent nearly two decades locked in jail. However, he was largely confined to his residence because of ill-health since 2010.