J&K terror attacks: MHA lists steps being taken to contain terrorism

The Centre on Tuesday listed out a slew of measures it is taking to contain terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir, including identifying the strategic supporters of terrorists, crackdown on terror financing and enhancing the counter insurgency grid. Twenty-eight people were killed in 11 terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir this year. Union minister of state for home affairs, Nityanand Rai. (File Photo)

Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, Union minister of state for home affairs, Nityanand Rai said, “The government has a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism. The approach of the government is to dismantle the terror ecosystem. Security measures are being strengthened to sustain peace and stability in J&K”.

Detailing the strategies being adopted and action taken for containing acts of terror incidents in the Union territory, Rai said there is “Effective, continuous and sustained actions against terrorists and support structures; dismantling of terror ecosystem using whole of government approach and crackdown on terror finance such as seizure or attachment of properties belonging to terrorists and their associates under relevant section of law and banning of anti-national organisations”.

Further discussing the steps in his reply, Rai said “preventive operations involve identifying the strategic supporters of terrorism and initiating investigations to expose their mechanisms of aiding and abetting terrorism.”

There is also “multi-pronged strategy to prevent infiltration”, and “enhancement of counter insurgency grid”, he added.

The MoS further highlighted that there is special focus on modernisation and strengthening of security equipment, round-the-clock nakas at strategic points, intensified cordon and search operations (CASO) to effectively deal with the challenges posed by terrorist organisations, sharing of intelligence inputs on a real-time basis, amongst all security forces and day and night area domination.

These strategies and actions, Rai asserted, “have led to a decline in the number of terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir”.

According to the data shared by the MoS in the Lok Sabha, 14 security personnel and 14 civilians were killed in 11 terror related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir this year and there were 24 encounter/counter-terrorism operations till July 21. Last year, 30 security force personnel and 14 civilians were killed in 46 terror incidents and there were 48 encounters/operations.

In 2018, there were 228 terror related incidents and 189 encounter/operations in which 91 security personnel and 55 civilians were killed.

After a series of terror attacks earlier this month in Jammu region, the matter was taken up at a meeting of the crucial Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 18.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is already looking for a pattern and common links in these terror attacks in Jammu region, which have taken place on regular intervals since January last year.

As a larger international conspiracy into the latest “guerrilla” type hit-and-run attacks, NIA is probing overground workers (OGWs) who provide logistical support to foreign ultras as well as arms and drugs smugglers.