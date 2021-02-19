Home / India News / J&K: 3 militants, policeman killed in separate gunfights
J&K: 3 militants, policeman killed in separate gunfights

The operations are still underway at both Badigam, Shopian, and Beerwah in Budgam districts. Police said both the operations began late Thursday after the forces received information about terrorist presence in the areas and a joint operation was launched in both the places
Three militants and a policeman were killed in two separate gunfights in South and Central Kashmir on Friday morning.

The operations are still underway at both Badigam, Shopian, and Beerwah in Budgam districts. Police said both the operations began late Thursday after the forces received information about militant presence in the areas and a joint operation was launched in both the places.

“Joint operation was launched late evening, cordon was laid and contact established. Firefight ensued.Three terrorists eliminated. Joint operation in progress,” an Army spokesperson said of the Shopian gunfight.Two AK rifles and a pistol were recovered from the spot.

In the exchange of fire at Beerwah Budgam, a policeman was killed and another was injured. Tweeting about it, J&K Police posted on its handle,“1 police personnel SPO Mohammad Altaf #martyred and SgCt Manzoor Ahmad #injured. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice.”

The operations were launched a day after 24 envoys visited Kashmir.

