J&K villagers capture 2 most wanted LeT terrorists, LG announces 5 lakh reward

‘Such determination by common man shows end of terrorism is not far away, said Jammu & Kashmir lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha while praising the villagers who caught 2 most wanted LeT terrorists in Reasi district
The two LeT terrorists were identified as Faizal Ahmed Dar and Talib Hussain Shah (Sourced)
Updated on Jul 03, 2022 06:19 PM IST
ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria

The villagers of a remote village in Jammu & Kashmir’s Reasi district on Sunday captured two most wanted terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), said officials.

They were identified as Faizal Ahmed Dar, son of Bashir Ahmed Dar of Pulwama, and Talib Hussain Shah, son of Haider Shah of Rajouri.

“Today villagers of Tukson Dhok showed extreme courage in apprehending two most wanted terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba, who reached that area to take shelter after continuous pressure from police and army,” said additional director general of police, Mukesh Singh.

Two AK rifles, seven grenades, a pistol and a huge quantity of ammunition were recovered from their possession, he added.

It is pertinent to note that the Rajouri police recently recovered a large number of improvised explosive device (IED) and busted a module of LeT, arresting two LeT terrorists. Talib Hussain was declared as an absconder with a reward announced on him.

The arms and ammunition seized from the LeT terrorists. (Sourced)
“Talib Hussain was in constant touch with LeT terrorist Qasim based in Pakistan and was involved in at least three cases of IED blasts in Rajouri district besides civilian killings and grenade blasts, said the official.

During preliminary questioning, it was revealed that both the terrorists were also in touch with a Pakistani LeT handler Salman, who was continuously in touch with them, he said.

Jammu & Kashmir lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha applauded the courage of the villagers and said the end of terrorism is not far with this kind of determination exhibited by the villagers. He also announced a cash reward of 5 lakhs for the villagers.

“I salute the bravery of villagers of Tukson Dhok, Reasi, who apprehended two most-wanted terrorists. Such determination by common man shows end of terrorism is not far away. UT Government to extend Rs. 5 Lakh cash reward to villagers for gallant act against terrorists and terrorism,” he tweeted.

Director general of police (DGP), Dilbag Singh has also announced a reward of 2 lakhs for the villagers.

