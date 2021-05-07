J&K admin creating hurdles for NGOs helping Covid patients, alleges Omar

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah has criticised the Jammu & Kashmir administration for “creating hurdles” in the working of non-governmental organisations (NGOs), especially those providing medical help to the Covid-19 patients.

“Don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater. Stopping the hoarding/black marketing of oxygen cylinders is a laudable goal. Preventing NGOs or making it tougher for them to help people get [oxygen] cylinders is dangerous. NGOs were working when the government was still in deep slumber,” tweeted Abdullah.

He shared Srinagar deputy commissioner Mohammad Aijaz’s order on Thursday directing vendors to stop supplying oxygen to NGOs.

Aijaz said the order was issued to ensure an adequate supply of oxygen to hospitals amid reports of black marketing. “...all oxygen manufacturing units within the jurisdiction of district Srinagar shall supply oxygen refills only to designated hospitals/clinics and will stop supply to any private society/NGO with immediate effect. Supplies to private persons/ societies/NGO’s (other than private hospitals) shall be made only with the prior approval of District Magistrate...,” he said in his order.

After a backlash, Aijaz, in a tweet, said to provide fair and equal access to oxygen supply to the neediest patients, things have been streamlined. He added a proper mechanism is in place to ensure a regular supply.

On Friday, local NGOs also held a meeting with the administration. “We told the government that NGOs are helping people so if oxygen is stopped, people will face problems. The matter has been resolved,” said Farooq Ahmad, an NGO worker.

Srinagar had 10,666 active Covid-19 cases until Thursday, the highest in Jammu & Kashmir.