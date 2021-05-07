J&K’s grimmest day with record 4,926 cases, 52 deaths

Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded the highest-ever daily spike of 4,926 cases and 52 Covid-related deaths. The overall cases in the union territory crossed 2 lakh to reach 2,01,511 and the death toll reached 2,562.

Of the new cases, 3,241 cases are from Kashmir while 1,685 are from Jammu. Of the 52 deaths in the UT, 34 were reported in Jammu division and 18 in Kashmir. A record 52fatalities had been recorded on Wednesday as well.

The month of April had recorded the highest monthly case tally of 45,123 infections and 289 deaths this year against 4,519 cases and 37 deaths in March.

“In comparison to 2020, more Covid positive cases are being reported this year and the number of severe cases are also increasing manifold, due to which the patient rush has increased at hospitals,” said one of the leading preventive medicine experts of J&K, Dr Mohammad Salim Khan, head of department, community medicine, Government Medical College, Srinagar.

“As the second wave sweeps through the UT, cases are increasing with each passing day. We cannot predict its peak nor can we predict when shall the number of cases decrease. However, there is sure to be manifold increase in cases in the coming days, which may also lead to an increase in mortality rate,” he said.

Officials said with 1,070 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections, followed by 617 in Jammu district, 605 in Budgam, 353 in Baramulla, 314 in Anantnag and 232 in Rajouri.

The number of active cases reached 41,666, officials said. Most of these cases have been added after February 9 when the UT had the lowest active case tally of 593.

Dr Salim said the mutant strain is infecting whole families and even children are getting affected. “N440K has been found in Kashmir division which spreads ten times faster,” he said.

Around 2,836 patients have recovered, including 1,795 from Kashmir and 1,041 from Jammu.

As many as 1,57,283people have recovered so far, taking the recovery rate to 78.05 % against 98% in the first fortnight of February. Over 7.50 million tests have been conducted in the UT so far.

Srinagar and Jammu districts have together contributed for about 88,200 cases and 1,179 deaths of the total.

Owing to the surging cases, the J&K administration has imposed corona curfew in four districts of Srinagar, Jammu, Baramulla and Budgam from April 29, which was has been extended till May 10. Samba district was also brought under corona curfew from Wednesday evening.