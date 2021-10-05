Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / J&K Congress chief detained for protest against Lakhimpur Kheri violence
india news

J&K Congress chief detained for protest against Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Published on Oct 05, 2021 04:04 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Ghulam Ahmad Mir was detained while protesting against Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
By Mir Ehsan

Ghulam Ahmad Mir, the chief of Congress’s Jammu and Kashmir unit, was detained in Srinagar on Tuesday as police used force to disperse a demonstration he led against the killing of farmers in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri and the detention of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to prevent her from meeting the families of those killed.

Congress workers raised slogans against Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and demanded strict action against the people responsible for the killing of farmers before police swung into action.

Also Read: My son ready to face probe: Union minister Teni on Lakhimpur Kheri violence

“When we came out from the (Congress) office...police detained me and other senior members and used force against our workers in which several Congress workers sustained injuries. One of our workers, Mohammad Shafi Shah, had to be taken to hospital.” Mir condemned the use of force and maintained they were holding a peaceful protest “Use of force against peaceful protestors is the norm for the government,” Mir said. He added he was released after over an hour.

RELATED STORIES

Inspector general (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar refused to respond to a query about the use of force.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

NCB arrests 3 more linked to cruise ship drug party case

BJP wins Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation poll, Nadda thanks people of Gujarat

Delhi govt again sends file on doorstep delivery of ration to L-G for approval

Two-finger test not done on woman officer, says IAF chief
TRENDING TOPICS
World Teachers' Day
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Nobel Prize in medicine
Down Detector
World Animal Day 2021
Covid case
Ghanshyam Nayak
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP