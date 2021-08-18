Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
J&K Police chief directs action against officer for thrashing journalists

The officer allegedly abused the journalists before assaulting them. Some photographers alleged their equipment was also damaged
By Mir Ehsan
PUBLISHED ON AUG 18, 2021 11:24 AM IST
Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh. (File photo)

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh has directed action against the officer responsible for thrashing journalists covering a religious procession in Srinagar on Tuesday.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the police said Singh has taken “a serious view of undesirable behaviour with some media men in Srinagar” and directed immediate action against the officer.

The officer allegedly abused the journalists before assaulting them. Some photographers alleged their equipment was also damaged. “We were covering a Muharram (procession) when an officer along with policemen started abusing us and thrashed us despite knowing that we were doing our job,” said a photojournalist, who wished to remain anonymous.

Also Read | Security remains a concern as another BJP leader is shot dead in Kashmir

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah earlier sought lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha’s intervention. “Very unfortunate to see J&K police personnel mercilessly thrashing journalists in Srinagar. These people were simply doing their jobs - reporting the news. They don’t make the news & they don’t engineer events to create the story. I hope @OfficeOfLGJandK will ensure no repeat,” he tweeted.

In a tweet, former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said: “Media is spending hours debating the human tragedy & unfolding crisis in Afghanistan but will they speak up for their own community in Kashmir who were beaten to pulp today by security forces for doing their job?”

