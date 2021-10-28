J&K Police say terrorist out to kill shopkeeper shot dead

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday said a terrorist, who was allegedly involved in the killing of two migrant workers, was shot dead before he could target a shopkeeper in Baramulla.

In a series of tweets, police said Javid Ahmad Wani was killed at Cherdari near Baramulla after he attacked security forces. They added a pistol, a magazine, and a grenade was recovered from his possession.

In another tweet, police quoted inspector general (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar saying Wani planned to target the shopkeeper. It called him a “hybrid-type”, who allegedly assisted Gulzar, who was killed on October 20, in killing the two migrant workers.

Five migrant workers were among 11 civilians killed in targeted attacks on civilians in Kashmir this month. Security forces have stepped up counter-insurgency operations and security across the Valley in the aftermath of the attacks. On Saturday, Union home minister Amit Shah chaired a security meeting in Srinagar with a focus on the civilian killings.

