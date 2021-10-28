Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / J&K Police say terrorist out to kill shopkeeper shot dead
india news

J&K Police say terrorist out to kill shopkeeper shot dead

Jammu and Kashmir Police quoted inspector general (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar saying Wani planned to target a shopkeeper in Baramulla
Five migrant workers were among 11 civilians killed in targeted attacks on civilians in Kashmir this month. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 28, 2021 09:58 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday said a terrorist, who was allegedly involved in the killing of two migrant workers, was shot dead before he could target a shopkeeper in Baramulla.

In a series of tweets, police said Javid Ahmad Wani was killed at Cherdari near Baramulla after he attacked security forces. They added a pistol, a magazine, and a grenade was recovered from his possession.

In another tweet, police quoted inspector general (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar saying Wani planned to target the shopkeeper. It called him a “hybrid-type”, who allegedly assisted Gulzar, who was killed on October 20, in killing the two migrant workers.

Also Read: Jammu and Kashmir govt extends compensation to non-local militancy victims under SRO-43

Five migrant workers were among 11 civilians killed in targeted attacks on civilians in Kashmir this month. Security forces have stepped up counter-insurgency operations and security across the Valley in the aftermath of the attacks. On Saturday, Union home minister Amit Shah chaired a security meeting in Srinagar with a focus on the civilian killings.

RELATED STORIES

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

After Himanta, EC serves notice to Assam minister for poll code violation

Lakhimpur Kheri district magistrate removed, 12 IAS officers transferred in UP

Covid-19: Weekly positivity rate in Maharashtra down to 1.45%

News updates from HT: J&K Police kill terrorist in Baramulla district 
TRENDING TOPICS
Otto Wichterle
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Covid-19 vaccine deadline
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP