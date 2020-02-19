e-paper
Home / India News / ‘Don’t have a say in JNU sedition row, can ask home dept to decide soon’: Kejriwal

‘Don’t have a say in JNU sedition row, can ask home dept to decide soon’: Kejriwal

The row accuses former JNU student leaders Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya of sedition

india Updated: Feb 19, 2020 21:34 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Delhi chief minister arvind kejriwal address press conference at Delhi secretariat in New Delhi India on Wednesday. Photo by Mohd Zakir
Delhi chief minister arvind kejriwal address press conference at Delhi secretariat in New Delhi India on Wednesday. Photo by Mohd Zakir(Photo: Mohd Zakir/ Hindustan Times)
         

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said he will ask the department concerned to take an “early decision” on the prosecution sanction against former JNU students’ union president Kanhaiya Kumar and others in a sedition case. The chief minister’s comments come hours after a court directed the Delhi government to file a status report till April 3 on the issue of sanctions to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar and others.

“I don’t have a say in the department concerned (home). I cannot change their (department’s) decision, but will ask them to decide as soon as possible,” Kejriwal told reporters when asked about prosecution sanction pending with the Delhi government in the sedition case.

Sources in the government said the Home department has to take a decision in connection with the case.

While hearing the case, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Purushottam Pathak also directed the Delhi Police to send a reminder to the city government seeking requisite sanctions to prosecute Kumar.

The court passed the directions after police submitted that permission to prosecute Kumar and others has not been granted yet and the letter requesting sanction is pending with GNCTD.

On January 14, the police had filed a charge sheet in the court against Kumar and others, including former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya, saying they were leading a procession and supported the seditious slogans raised on the campus during an event on February 9, 2016.

