JNU V-C M Jagadesh Kumar is new UGC Chairman
india news

JNU V-C M Jagadesh Kumar is new UGC Chairman

Kumar has been functioning as acting vice-chancellor after his term ended in January last year.
JNU vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar (HT File Photo )
Published on Feb 04, 2022 02:23 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Jawaharlal Nehru University vice chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar has been appointed as the new chairperson of the University Grants Commission. 

An alumnus of IIT-Madras, Kumar, was a professor at IIT-Delhi before he was appointed as the vice chancellor of JNU in 2016. Days before his term as the JNU VC was to end on January 26, 2021, the ministry of education had given him an extension and allowed him to continue in his position “until further orders”.

Kumar’s tenure as JNU V-C had been marked by several controversies, including the 2016 sedition row, and protests on hostel fee hike which was followed by an attack on campus by a masked mob in January 2020, which had left several students and teachers injured. 

As the V-C, he continued to remain at the loggerheads with both students' and teachers' unions over several issues including the alleged seat cut in research courses, the way of conducting statutory bodies' meetings and alleged irregularities in faculty appointments.

The appointment process for the new JNU VC is still underway.

 

 

 

