JNUSU election result: Left Unity clean sweeps all four central panel posts

The Left Unity registered a massive victory in the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) election, sweeping all the four central panel posts against RSS-backed ABVP candidates. The Left Unity bagged all the four posts in the JNUSU election.(X/AISA Jharkhand)

The Left Unity, comprising the All India Students' Association (AISA), Students' Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Students' Federation (DSF), was in close contest with the ABVP.

For the JNUSU Presidential race, Aditi Mishra from the Left alliance secured victory after receiving 1,937 votes against Vikas Patel of the ABVP, who received 1,488 votes.

In the vice-president race, K Gopika Babu of the Left Unity registered a massive win, bagging 3,101 votes against ABVP candidate Tanya Kumari, who got 1,787 votes.

For the general secretary post, Sunil Yadav (Left) narrowly defeated ABVP’s Rajeshwar K Dubey, securing 2,005 votes against Dubey’s 1901.

In the joint secretary election, Danish Ali (Left) won comfortably with 2,083 votes, leaving behind ABVP’s Anuj Damara, who polled 1,797 votes.

The JNUSU polls, held on Tuesday, saw a 67 per cent turnout, slightly down from 70 per cent last year. The elections witnessed vibrant participation, with students beating drums, raising slogans and queuing at booths across the campus.